WATERTOWN — The opening day of the Watertown Farmers’ Market is July 11.
The market will run on Sundays until Oct. 24 at 690 Thomaston Road (Town Garage #2), but the times have changed to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many of the market’s food (human and pet) vendors and craft vendors will be returning for this season.
There will be a guest vendor table open to homemade craft vendors. This will be next to the information table, at no fee, for one day during the season. Since this a small market, the department will need to see the vendor’s work prior to acceptance.
There will also be a donation container for the Watertown Food Bank and the Dog Park every week.
The Watertown Farmers’ Market is a certified market (part of the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program) through the State Department of Agriculture, ensuring that all produce is Connecticut grown and 90 percent of what each farmer is selling is grown by them.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor, vendor, guest vendor, musical entertainment can find more information and updates at farmersmarket@watertownct.org or the market’s Facebook page.