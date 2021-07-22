Watertown Foundation accepting applications from nonprofit capital improvement grants

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for non-recurring capital improvement grants. Organizations must be tax-exempt and located within a 15-mile radius of Watertown.
The proposed capital expenditure must conform to the Foundation requirements that it be for charitable, educational, literary, scientific, historical, or religious purposes.
Last year, $77,000 in grant funding was awarded to 39 local organizations. Visit the Foundation website at www.watertownfoundation.com/applications/ for the grant application and guidelines. Grant applications are due Aug. 14. The Grants Committee of the Foundation will review all applications and awards will be announced in September.
The Watertown Foundation was established in 1925 by local residents who wished to enhance the quality of life through charitable donations. “We are on our way to 100 years of investing in our community,” said Linda Merriman, Board President. “I invite all community members to help in this important work by joining the Watertown Foundation.”
To learn more—and to join—please visit www.watertownfoundation.com.