Watertown History Museum to re-open Saturday

WATERTOWN — The Watertown History Museum will soon re-open to the public. Over the past year, the museum has been renovating its new building and volunteers have created two new exhibits, celebrating the stories of Watertown and Oakville families and individuals, an announcement said.
Based on the research and insights of storytellers from the Museum’s past like Florence Crowell, Jan Guidess, William Cleveland, Ruth Getsinger, John Pillis, Stephanie Lantieri, and many others, these new exhibits focus on Watertown and Oakville’s unique history and people, the announcement said.
In the main building, “Stories in Service: In War and in Peace” honors those who served in the military or supported war efforts as civilians from colonial times through World War II.
In the annex, “Milking Memories” provides information about local dairy farms. A large interactive map provides the location of local farms from the past, and “What? Is? That?” will feature unusual objects and invite museum guests to share a story (real or fictional) about the item. Guest stories will then be featured in upcoming displays.
There will also be planned kid-friendly activities as well, such as learning how to use a signaling mirror (like the one used by World War II plane spotters); creating ear markings for pretend pets (like 18th century farmers); and discovering how to make butter.
Visit the museum Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 401 Main Street or at watertownhistorymuseum.org. For
questions, contact Diane Ciba by emaling curator@watertownhistorymuseum.org.