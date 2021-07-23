Watertown man’s charitable fund continues to benefit community

WATERTOWN — The late John “Jack” Staver of Watertown, who died in January 2018, bequeathed more than $5 million to establish a permanent charitable fund at Connecticut Community Foundation. Staver designated the fund to benefit the performing arts in the greater Waterbury region, the maintenance and improvement of the Town of Watertown’s recreational facilities, and the general operations of the Greater Waterbury YMCA.
This year, the Waterbury YMCA used $10,000 of the $18,000 grant from The Staver Fund to help with the installation of its playground at the YMCA Camp Mataucha in Watertown, a foundation announcement said. The rest of the grant provided important support for the YMCA’s operations during the pandemic, the announcement said.
2021 marks the third year anniversary of Staver’s legacy of continuing to positively impact the community, the announcement said. Staver’s donation to the foundation is the largest in its 98-year history, the announcement said
The foundation turns donations into annual grants to benefit nonprofit organizations serving 21 towns across greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills. The Staver Fund is being stewarded similarly by the foundation.
Watertown’s Parks and Recreation Commission is also committed to fulfilling Staver’s legacy through improvements to the town’s recreational facilities. Recently, the commission approved naming the Crestbrook Park Tennis Courts the Jack Staver Tennis Courts in his honor. The public tennis courts, where Staver played daily during his lifetime, began a rehabilitation project the week of June 7, with a grant from The Staver Fund.
The Parks and Recreation Department is applying an additional $37,000 from The Staver Fund to complete the Watertown Dog Park. The appropriation will fund fencing, signage, benches, parking and site preparation.
