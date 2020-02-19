Watertown spirit guide says he helps people connect with higher self, other side

WATERTOWN — Peter Marks said he knew at a young age that he was prescient, that he had an ability that only a few humans possess, an ability to receive messages from the “other side” and relay those messages to the intended person on this side of the veil.
“I think of it as a gift from God to be able to do what I do,” Marks said on a cold afternoon, while he sat in a room of the 250-year-old farmhouse he lives in on a quiet road in Watertown.
He digressed for a bit. “There’s a lot of history in this house. It was one of the first brick houses built in town and it was a working dairy farm for many years,” he said.
Almost as an aside he added, “There are spirits in this house.”
Back to his gift.
As a young man, Marks said he was asked by people how he knew so much about them, but he usually deferred when it came to telling them how he knew. His aunt had a similar ability and told him that some day he would be using his special gift.
What Marks does could be described in a variety of ways: medium, psychic, astrologer, but he prefers the term spirit guide to all of them. “I think what separates me is my ability to reach into God’s universe and tune into people who have departed. I give specifics of what these spirits want to convey to those they have left behind, not generalities,” he said.
Marks, who has done readings for celebrities and royalty, has become more in demand and is respected for his abilities.
He has been a frequent guest on various radio and TV shows, including as a regular on the Joyce Barrie and Friends Radio Program on BlogTalk Radio (Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to noon). Barrie offers listeners who call into the show free mini readings by Marks. He also confers with those seeking his guidance on the phone, through Skype, on Facebook, and he also invites them into his home. He will occasionally do readings for large groups, but he prefers a more intimate setting to impart his gifted information.
“The messages come to me in various ways,” Marks said. “It usually is a message, and the souls contact me, because I can vocalize these messages to their loved ones. Sometimes I hear the voices and other times the message comes to me in my mind or through music.”
Having such an ability can be demanding, Marks said. It’s not like he can just turn down the volume while he chills out and has a glass of wine after a long day. But he has learned how to find a balance in his life.
“The responsibility is overwhelming at times. I deal with it in my own way. I meditate to block it out and listen to sounds of a waterfall, the ocean or wildlife.”
While much of the information Marks receives is helpful and provides clarity and closure for those who have lost loved ones, he said, he also picks up on other personal issues that may need to be addressed.
He spoke of a reading he did for a woman who had serious health issues. “We were chatting and it just came to me that she was in the first stages of ovarian cancer. I called her husband over and said that we needed to talk in private. I told him about the information I received about her health and that he needed to get his wife to a doctor as soon as possible.” Two weeks later it was determined the woman had the first stages of ovarian cancer and had been misdiagnosed earlier, he said.
While some might believe that individuals like Marks are dealing with something above or beyond religion, perhaps leaning into the occult, he is a deeply spiritual man and a Christian who believes that faith is a powerful force that can shape lives, and society in general, in positive ways.
“Can you imagine if we all sent out the feeling of love for 10 minutes what it might do for the world? I feel blessed to be able to do what I do for people. I can change their lives for the better, bringing comfort, peace and happiness where these things were lacking.”
Marks grew up in Palisades, N.Y. and later moved to Teaneck, N.J. as a young teenager. He graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey in 1978 and soon after started his own business, an Educational Television Network for which he produced four television programs: “Medical Magazine,” “America Coast To Coast,” “ Today’s Gourmet,” and “Matters of Life and Death,” which earned him a producer of the year award from Cable Television Network of New Jersey.
He became heavily involved in spiritual readings and serving as a spiritual life coach some 25 years ago, a path upon which he continues to tread. He moved to Watertown in 1987.
“I began to segue out of television into giving readings. I believe that God and the universe directed me to my calling,” he said.
Marks told Natural Awakenings magazine that he “would love for people to have more of an open mind about accepting us, all of us — holistic health practitioners, mediums, astrologers, psychics — because we are all here to be messengers of God. A lot of people in the church see psychics, mediums and astrologers negatively. Most of the people who I know who do this work are filled with love and light, and they just want the world to realize what their positive contribution to society can be.”
Wisconsin resident Marla McKenna, an author and writer of “ Manifesting Your Dreams,” has worked with Marks for several years upon the recommendation from a friend. “Peter is one of a kind. He knows what is going to unfold before you even ask him a question,” she said. “He truly has spiritual gifts and has guided me many times. I consider Peter to be a good friend, and I’m honored to know him.”
Marks told her that she would find success with her writing and mentioned an endorsement from Oprah Winfrey that he saw in her future. And, yes, one of Marla’s books was recommended by O, The Oprah Magazine.
“Peter has been a blessing to me when I’ve needed spiritual answers to questions I have. He always brings me clarity.”
Marks has two books to be released this year: “The Children’s Astrology Cookbook” and “The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers.”
Marks can be reached at 203-206-9353, or at peter_mrks@yahoo.com.