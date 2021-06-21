LITCHFIELD — Whether it’s a flag, a lawn sign, a painted rock or a rainbow-colored house, there are many symbols of the Pride community in town — and those who drive or walk through the town’s first Pride Path this weekend can see them.
The Pride Path, planned for the last weekend of Pride Month, on June 26-27, will consist of streets around town where homes displaying a Pride symbol are located. The event will take place the entire day on both weekend days.
The purpose of the Pride Path is to bring awareness to the Pride community, and also to give support to those who may be struggling, according to Litchfield mom Sarah Carr, who is spearheading the effort along with town resident Julie Lombardi. Both women have teenagers who identify as LGBTQ, and have formed a group called Litchfield Pride earlier in the year, along with a Facebook page with the same name.
“We’re trying to reach those kids that might not get the support — that’s really who we’re doing this for,” Carr said. “We want them to know that if they don’t have support at home, they have support in the community.”
She added while there are some people in town who have come out publicly about their orientation, there are others who most likely will not.
“A lot of times, the kids who don’t have the support at home don’t come out for a long time, so there’s probably a lot of kids who we may never know that we’re hopefully reaching,” Carr said. “I just want to show them support and love and know that we’ve got their back and they’re valuable and we see him, even if we don’t know who they are.”
Earlier in the month, Lombardi and Carr spearheaded the repainting of the town’s rainbow crosswalk, an effort which included dozens of helpers.
Those wishing to obtain a map of the Pride Path route may message the Litchfield Pride group on Facebook. Residents wishing to include their streets on the map may message the group as well. For privacy, the names of the roads are not being made public.
As of Monday, there were about 10 streets on the map.
“A lot of the symbols will just be the Litchfield Pride signs, which is awesome,” Carr said.
For the Pride Path, Carr said she’ll have an “Everyone is welcome” lawn sign out in front of her home, and will also fly the Pride flag.
Since it’s the first year they’re planning the Pride Path, “we didn’t stress too much about the details this year,” said Carr, adding she hopes it will take off and grow more each year.
Also this weekend, the town’s first Litchfield Pride Picnic will be held. The picnic, organized by Litchfield Pride, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Topsmead State Forest on Buell Road.
This is a family friendly event where attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, blanket or chairs, and games. Dessert will be provided.
Bethlehem resident Maura Keaney is planning to attend the picnic with her sons.
“My kids go to school in Litchfield and I was excited last year to see the Litchfied Pride signs,” Keaney said.
She added that she’s happy to see Litchfield County and the town of Litchfieldf celebrate diversity and inclusion.
“This picnic is about welcoming new and old members of the community regardless of their gender expression or their sexuality,” Keaney said. “There’ll always be Prides in the future and we can always find different ways to celebrate.”
She added the picnic, as well as the Pride Path, is open to all.
“Gay or straight, it’s for anybody who wants to celebrate diversity and inclusivity,” Keaney said. “It’s an opportunity to make sure all of our kids feel celebrated and love and safe and included.”