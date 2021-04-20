Weather service: Severe thunderstorms, freezing temperatures ahead

A cold front sweeping up through the northeast is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to Connecticut Wednesday afternoon, before temperatures plummet below freezing overnight.
“An advancing cold front will trigger a line of showers and t-storms, with locally heavy rain and gusty winds possible as the line moves through tomorrow afternoon,” the National Weather Service said.
Coastal Fairfield County and northeast into Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties could see “isolated strong to severe thunderstorms” Wednesday, the agency said, with the main threat from strong winds.
Expect temperatures in the 60s during the day, but as the rain and storms push through the region, colder air will follow as showers give way to breezy partly cloudy skies overnight.
Parts of northern Fairfield and New Haven counties are under a freeze watch, and temperatures could get down to 30 degrees. Wind chill could bring temperatures down even further.
“Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service said. The agency advised bringing inside any plants that are sensitive to the cold, draining in-ground sprinklers and draining outdoor pipes or allowing them to drip slowly to avoid freezing and bursting.
Things start to warm up on Thursday, with cold temperatures and wind chill early in the day giving way to a high in the upper 40s and winds gusting up to 31 mph. Overnight, expect lows in the 30s with winds up to 15 mph.
Friday, sunny skies with temperatures back up to the 60s, dropping into the low 40s overnight.
Headed into the weekend, Saturday will see sun again with highs in the mid-60s, dropping into the upper-40s overnight with rain into early Sunday.
Expect showers to continue Sunday before tapering off in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.