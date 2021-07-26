WASHINGTON — Join the Gunn Historical Museum and the weaver Ellen Goldman at the Washington Town Party at the Spring Hill Arts Gathering at 292 Bee Brook Road from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 8. Admission is free.
In the spirit of preserving the region’s history, the Gunn Historical Museum in Washington is presenting Ellen Goldman, an enthusiastic weaver who enjoys sharing her love of weaving with others, an announcement said.
Weaving is one of the oldest surviving art forms on the planet, and Goldman will perform her craft on a floor loom and discuss the basics of weaving, as well as more complicated techniques.
Goldman has taught weaving and crafts to children and basic weaving to adults. She has traveled to Guatemala, Peru, and Mexico to study weaving and natural fiber dyeing. Ellen is an active member of The Handweavers Guild of Connecticut.
For more information, visit www.springhillartsgathering.com and www.gunnmuseum.org or call 860-868-7756.