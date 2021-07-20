Weekend in Norfolk Festival to feature free outdoor events

NORFOLK — The 2021 Weekend in Norfolk Festival, featuring a series of special in-person, free outdoor events, will take place Friday, July 30, Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1.
The weekend’s events include a round-up of hikes including a historic postcard hike of the Village Green, a self-guided Freedom Trail Hike, Photography Stroll with the Pros, tours of all of Norfolk’s four farms, Nature Walk on North Swamp Trail, and for the fleet of foot and strong of wind, a Hike the Peaks Challenge.
There will be live music, artist demonstrations, a fly-fishing workshop, and tours of the Battell Chapel and the Immaculate Conception Church with their windows by Tiffany and other stained glass artists. For the kids, there will be games on the Village Green, a chalk competition on the sidewalks of Station Place, and fire hose water soccer.
For more details, visit weekendinnorfolk.org or facebook.com/weekendinnorfolk.