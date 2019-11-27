WEST HAVEN — The Veterans Affairs medical center has responded to a report from the Office of Inspector General, pointing to improvements that have been completed and are underway to address deficiencies in sterilization processes, training, communication and other issues at the facility.
Pamela Redmond, spokeswoman for the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, said in a statement Thursday morning that the system “has started implementing each of the OIG’s recommendations.”
“The report found no evidence of patient harm related to issues in Sterile Processing Service,” she said. “A recent site visit by the VA National Program Office for Sterile Processing noted the ‘tremendous improvement.’”
The report, released Wednesday, found problems in the sterilization processes, staffing and training at the facility, which affected surgical procedures in 2018 and early 2019. Inspectors issued nine recommendations to the system’s leaders to the address the issues at the center, which had previously been cited for deficiencies by its accreditor and by the Veterans Health Administration’s National Program Office for Sterile Processing.
“We are developing a strategy for accountability for West Haven, and more broadly, around the country, for plant and equipment,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who requested the OIG inspection of the facility. That request came after he received complaints that recommendations from the prior inspections were not being resolved.
“I’m going to be asking the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee to consider hearings regarding surgical sterilization facilities around the country, because of the record of delays in West Haven, but also the deficiencies and failings of other infrastructure at this facility,” he said.
The committee “has an opportunity to hold senior leadership accountable,” he said. “And I will use every possible pressure point, including this report, which very powerfully vindicates the complaints that I’ve made, and that I’ve heard from others.”
In her statement, Redmond said “mobile units mobile units to enhance our sterile processing capabilities” have been installed and “are scheduled to be operational soon.”
Other improvements she listed included increasing sterile processing staffing, the establishment of working groups “to better facilitate communication and collaboration between the senior leadership team, Operating Room, Surgical Service and SPS,” and infrastructure improvements to address the deficiencies outlined in the report, which included problems with ceilings and access to water.
The Medical Center’s sterilization services and reusable medical equipment “meets capacity and capability needs for all clinical services,” Redmond said.
The number of surgeries at the facility fell significantly in 2018 due the sterilization issues and a sprinkler flood that closed the operating rooms. Blumenthal said he’d been told that the number of surgeries had returned to about 80 percent of the total before the decline.
Redmond pointed to the approval by the VA Central Office of a $17 million project to build a new Sterile Processing Service at the facility. Questions about the status of that project were not answered Thursday. The OIG’s report indicated that the “estimated completion date” would be three to five years.
Issues have been reported at the center for more than five years. A 2014 inspection found that operating rooms were not cleaned properly due to inadequate staffing, a lack of consistent procedures, poor supervision and training and lack of oversight, and that same year, “low, but detectable levels” of Legionella bacteria were found in water sources in one building.
In a February 2018 inspection, 37 of the 50 recommendations for corrective action were related to sterilization. Blumenthal requested the most recent OIG inspection in October 2018.
“There is a system, supposedly in place for evaluating plant and equipment, and the VA will tell you that they simply lack enough resources to do everything they think is necessary,” he said. “One of the reasons I asked for the Inspector General’s report is to generate more pressure and focus, and hopefully we’re succeeding because we certainly have their attention right now.”
“It’s worrisome,” said Charles M. Pickett, commander of the American Legion New Haven Post 210 and quartermaster of the VFW New Haven Post 12150. He called sterilization “something that should be baseline.”
“If resources aren’t being allocated for baseline things, then what’s going on here?” he said. Patients being sent to Yale New Haven or other sites results in delayed care, longer drives and other consequences, he said. “We’re always concerned when there’s an erosion of services.”
Patients and their families at the Medical Center Thursday afternoon said they were unaware of any complaints or issues, and were overwhelmingly complimentary of the staff and the facility.
Linda Wallace said her father has received “great care” there for years. She praised his doctors, and said she’s seen them take action to address other areas that have needed improvement in the past, such as long waits and crowding for patients getting bloodwork done.
Brian C. Timek said that for years, he heard that the facility was old, that patients were put in hallways, and said he “would not come to the VA to save my life.” But “when I got here, I was so surprised,” he said, and three years later, “I wouldn’t trade my experience here for money.”
“Everyone I come into contact with is caring, professional, knowledgeable, wonderful,” Timek said. Told about the OIG’s inspection, he said he “would have total faith in any surgeon here.”
“I’m very happy with it,” Ron Johnson said of his experience at the Medical Center. He started coming about a year ago, and said he’s been treated for a broken foot and a hernia operation in that time, with no complaints about either.
Some others cited frustrations with parking and lost paperwork, but said they had no qualms about their medical treatment.
The report’s findings, which the patients all said they were not aware of, provided little reason for concern. A few patients said that cleanliness and sterilization is something they’re generally cognizant of, but that they didn’t have any doubts about the Medical Center.
“I’ve visited the VA facility countless times, I’m always impressed continually by the quality and dedication of the health care professionals there and the appreciation of veterans for the care they receive,” Blumenthal said. “But there are deficiencies and failings that are systematic and long-standing and they need to be remedied.”