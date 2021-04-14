PLYMOUTH — Buddy, the elusive beefalo that evaded authorities attempts to capture him and became a minor social media cause, has been captured after more than eight months on the lam, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Plymouth police posted a photo of the escaped cow-bison hybrid on Facebook with the word “captured” stamped over it.
“His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter and to the experts who were able to make the final capture,” Plymouth police said.“We would like to thank all those would brought this adventure to a successful resolution.”
The beefalo, who was later christened Buddy by police, escaped on Aug. 3 last year while being offloaded from a truck at a Terryville slaughterhouse, officials said. Since then he has roamed the wooded countryside, occasionally being spotted by residents and surveillance cameras.
Along the way, Buddy gained a devout following on social media, spawning at least one parody Twitter account that posted supposed updates from the beefalo as he eluded efforts to trap him.
In the end, it may have been Buddy’s social life that led authorities to nab him.
The 1,000 pound animal had been visiting the cows at a nearby farm, Capt. Ed Benecchi said in a phone interview.
At some point he was able to get into the cow pen where he was contained. Benecchi said it “took him a few days to calm down,” but by Tuesday night he was rounded up in a trailer.
Benecchi said Buddy is in “fantastic condition,” thanks in no small part to a resident who ensured the animal was fed and had water throughout the winter.
He declined to release the name of the farm where the infamous outlaw was brought in.
With his capture, Buddy will live out the remainder of his days on Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Florida, police said. Last year, the union that represents the town police force organized a crowdfunding campaign to purchase Buddy from his owners to ensure he would be released to an animal sanctuary.
But first the four-legged fugitive is headed to Massachusetts for a full checkup by a veterinarian, police said.
“Without everyone’s donations this would not be possible. Thank you for all your continued support and we wish Buddy safe travels and happy life,” police said.
In his 22 years of law enforcement, Benecchi said he has seen other escaped cows, most of which are docile and friendly. But Buddy’s case stands out, both for the length of time the animal remained at large and for how aggressive he could be if cornered.
Benecchi says he’s fielded calls about the wayward beast from as far away as England and has gotten messages from family in California who heard about the animal on their local news. Other law enforcement agencies were talking about the case as far away as Utah.
He called the case a “great example of the community coming together.”
“I can’t say enough about this community and what they’ve done for this little animal,” Benecchi said.