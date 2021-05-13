Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that Connecticut residents between the ages of 12 and 15 can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement came shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was recomending the vaccine’s use in that age group.
The Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children in this group to receive the two-dose vaccine earlier in the week when it lowered the age requirement on the vaccine’s emergency use authorization.
The expanded eligibility only affects the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The two other vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States, the two-dose vaccine from Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have only been authorized for people over the age of 18.
State officials have said kids in the expanded age group who want to get the vaccine will need a parent’s permission.
Here’s some places to find an appointment for 12- to 15-year-olds in the Danbury region over the coming weeks. Many require parents to book an appointment for their child, but some clinics are offering walk-up options, or have plans to do so.
Major pharmacy chains receive supplies of the vaccine directly from the federal government. Many carry the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children, but not all do so be sure to check before booking.
CVS – Requires users to enter their age before scheduling an appointment. A notice on the pharmacy chain’s website informs patients that those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian’s permission for them to receive the shot. Those under the age of 16 have to have a parent or guardian come with them for the shot, or an “authorized representative.” Walk-ins are accepted, but the pharmacy recommends making an appointment to ensure the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available.
Rite Aide – Requires users to verify their age. If someone is under the age of 18, a notice appears informing them their parent must complete the form and sign a consent form. An adult must accompany the minor to their appointment.
Walgreens – Requires users verify their age. If someone is under the age of 18, the search feature will only show appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Wal Mart – None of the locations in the Danbury area currently offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the store’s website.
Federally qualified health centers that often provide health services to underserved communities are often cited by the governor’s office as a key part of the state’s drive to get disadvantaged communities vaccinated. Several are holding clinics around the Danbury area over the coming weeks.
The Greater Danbury Community Health Center will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including for adolescents and teens beginning the week of May 17. Previous patients of the center should call should call 203-456-1411, while new patients will need to schedule an appointment through the Vaccine Administration Management System.
Clinics will be held at 132 Main Street in Danbury from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on May 17, 18, and 20, and the following week on May 24 and 25. The clinic is closed for Memorial Day.
In June the health center will offer the Pfizer vaccine by walkup on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The health center is also offering the Moderna vaccine during other days. Click here for more info.
New Milford also plans to offer the vaccine for kids at the John Pettibone Community Center during after school hours on Tuesday and Wednesday the week of May 17.
Several vaccine clinics are also available in the Danbury region through the Vaccine Administration Management System, a federal portal. Users will need access to the internet to sign up. The system now also allows users to sign up as a guest, rather than creating an account.
The state of Connecticut’s website features a vaccine portal where users can search for clinics in the area. The search results show which clinics are offering which vaccines. It then directs users to how they can sign up for a vaccine appointment.