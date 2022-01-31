Why another Connecticut hospital wants to close its maternity ward

A small, rural hospital on Connecticut’s western border is consolidating services, a move opponents fear will mean a 45-minute drive for critical care services and believe is a precursor to shuttering the entire operation.
The plan, according to a determination letter submitted Dec. 14 by Sharon Hospital owner Nuvance Health, is to close the hospital’s maternity ward and convert the intensive care unit into a “progressive care unit.”
Sharon Hospital is the second Connecticut facility in recent months seeking to close its maternity ward. The state is still considering Windham Hospital’s proposal, which is also facing community opposition.
Sharon Hospital’s proposal, submitted to the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, details the facility’s plan “to consolidate critical care services within a new medical-surgical / telemetry / progressive care unit.”
Opponents say the proposal would take necessary services away from residents in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
“They have very low regard for patients,” said Dr. David Kurish, a Sharon resident and cardiologist who said he’s been sending patients to Sharon Hospital for 43 years. “I think they just want to find what's financially best for the system.”
Lydia Moore, member of local activist organization Save Sharon Hospital, said an intensive care unit and progressive care unit are not interchangeable. She said a PCU is for patients with “less intensive needs.”
“That's why it's called a step-down unit. It's different from an ICU,” she said. “So saying that they're the same thing from my perspective is not appropriate.”
But Sharon hospital officials say the plan would not reduce services. The hospital has lost about $40 million since Nuvance bought the facility in 2017, according to Sharon Hospital President Dr. Mark Hirko. The plan, Hirko said, is intended to stop losing money while maintaining the same level of service.
“The service that we're offering currently in our ICU will be consolidated with our medical-surgical unit into a mixed, multi-specialty, what we call PCU, or progressive care unit, telemetry unit, and medical surgical unit,” he said.
The determination letter submitted by the hospital describes that a progressive care unit is intended for patients who are “moderately stable with less complexity” with “a decreased risk of a life-threatening event, a decreased need for invasive monitoring, increased stability, and an increased ability to participate in their care.”
The proposed consolidation allows for “synergies of consolidating the staffing,” Kirko said, “because currently, we have to do this in two separate areas where we aren't fully utilizing the ability of that space.”
“If I have four patients in one unit and 10 in the other, it would be easier to consolidate them, we have 14 on the unit, where you turn on the monitors in the one room, and you just take care of them right on the same unit,” he said.
The next step is for the state Office of Health Strategy to determine, based on the proposal, if the hospital must also submit a certificate of need. That would also allow for public input in the process.
Tina Hyde, spokesperson for the state Office of Health Strategy, confirmed that a proposal had been submitted, but declined to comment “as the letter of determination is currently under review by OHS officials and a decision on whether or not the petitioner will be required to file a Certificate of Need (CON) application for approval will be made.”
Hartford HealthCare submitted a similar proposal for Windham Hospital, intending to close the maternity ward in that 58-bed facility. In that case, the process went to public comment in November, when the proposal was decried by elected officials, activists and members of the community.
But Hartford HealthCare said closing its maternity ward was necessary due to ongoing, “insurmountable” staffing shortages.
HHC spokesperson Tina Varona said the certificate of need for Windham “remains under the review of the Office of Health Strategy.” Hyde said the the Office of Health Strategy is still accepting public comment on HHC’s Windham proposal, and said the agency “has requested additional information from the applicant.”
Save Sharon Hospital, the advocacy group that Moore helps to run, has retained an attorney, Paul Knag, who argued in a letter to the Office of Health Strategy that the plan would actually make staffing more difficult for the western Connecticut facility.
“Testimony and evidence can be offered showing that a significant number of nurses will leave Sharon Hospital if the ICU is closed, thereby leaving Sharon Hospital even more understaffed and unable to meet patient needs. Keeping an ICU at Sharon Hospital, therefore, is vital to meeting the needs of patients and to maintaining a suitable nursing staff that can provide such services,” he wrote.
Sharon Hospital sits in a quiet, rural area in Connecticut’s northwest corner. It’s one of the smaller hospitals in the state, with 60 total beds and nine ICU beds.
Yale New Haven Hospital, by contrast, has more than 1,500 beds, according to data submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The closest hospitals are Charlotte Hungerford in Torrington, about a 45-minute drive, and Danbury Hospital, which could take more than an hour. Charlotte Hungerford offers space for about 90 adult patients. Danbury is larger, with more than 330 adult beds.
Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is also about 45 minutes away.
“My main concern is that these hospitals are very far away,” Moore said. “In inclement weather, it's hard to get to, you can't always guarantee the availability of ambulances or other transport services. So I'm concerned that even if a patient was to be stabilized prior to transfer, something could happen during that transfer that could have been prevented if physicians were available to make appropriate interventions.”
While some opponents of the plan believe it could be a precursor to more cutbacks, Hirko said that is not the intention.
“The goal that Nuvance has set aside is for Sharon Hospital to be an integrated part of our health system, and to provide services that the community needs,” he said. “However, it can't remain as a sink for all the other hospitals to support services that are underutilized.”
“I think the focus of what Sharon Hospital is today is different than what it was 20 years ago, 30 years ago, 50 years ago, based upon the demographics and the health care needs of the population that it's serving,” Hirko said.
It’s not the first time services at Sharon Hospital have been threatened. Nuvance Health, based in LaGrangeville, N.Y., was formed in 2019 when Health Quest and Danbury-based Western Connecticut Health Network merged.
The health system is now comprised of seven hospitals, including Danbury, Norwalk, New Milford and Sharon hospitals in Connecticut, plus Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y., and Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, N.Y.
Nuvance has more than 12,000 employees and the combined hospital system had $2.4 billion in annual revenues, according to news reports. Last year, Hearst Connecticut Media Group reported that the health system lost over $300 million in net patient revenue due to the COVID in fiscal year 2020.
When Sharon Hospital was part of Health Quest, there was a similar plan to close the maternity ward.
“For the last few years, Sharon has been challenged,” said Hirko, who had been a vice president at Health Quest before the merger.
At the time, Moore said the community successfully rallied to save the hospital’s maternity ward.
“My husband and I at the time had just found out we were pregnant the day before. So we got together and held a rally on the Sharon town green to get the community involved, writing letters, signing petitions to try to keep maternity open at that time,” she said. “And Health Quest ended up keeping maternity open.”
Hirko said the history of Sharon Hospital shows that changes must be made if it will remain viable for future decades.
“We're the fourth group to own this hospital in the last decade,” he said. “If we want this hospital to be here, it's important that we look at retooling ourselves for the future, not for the past.”