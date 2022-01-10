Why is Litchfield removing ribbons honoring military? Attorney to explain.

LITCHFIELD — The Board of Warden and Burgesses will explain their reasoning for removing the yellow ribbons honoring the military affixed to trees on the town green at their next meeting.
On the agenda of the meeting, which is set for Tuesday, the board’s special counsel, Thomas Gerarde will discuss the section of the borough’s code that prohibits signs, ribbons and postings on the town green.
The board decided last year that the ribbons, because they had meaning, were signage that violated section 72 of the borough’s code and were prohibited from being posted on the green. The board then voted in September to have the ribbons removed.
The borough’s code states that “no person in a park shall ... paste, glue, tack or otherwise post any sign, placard, advertisement or inscription whatsoever, nor shall any person erect or cause to be erected any sign whatsoever on any public lands or highways or roads adjacent to a park.”
In December, the board reversed its previous decision to have the ribbons removed by Jan. 2. The ribbons remain — for now.
The Facebook page Keep Our Yellow Ribbons in Litchfield is hoping its strength in numbers will save the ribbons.
“We have to let them know we are serious about keeping the yellow ribbons displayed to honor our active military,” the group said. “Our military is willing to fight to keep us safe. We need to show our military our commitment in honoring them.”
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Litchfield Fire House at 258 West St. The meeting has been shifted to a larger venue to accommodate the large crowd expected. Masks will be required at the meeting. The meeting will also be held on Zoom.