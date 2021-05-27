Wildlife experts warn tree cutters: Beware of nesting animals this time of year

KILLINGWORTH — Wildlife rehabilitators in Connecticut are urging residents to be careful if they plan to cut down trees during the spring and summer, with many animals actively nesting in branches.
During this time of year, cutting down trees can be risky, according to A Place Called Hope, a wildlife rehabilitation and education center in Killingworth.
“Many wild animals nest in trees and even dead trees for use of the hollow interiors,” the center said.
Removing an “active” nest of a federally protested species once eggs have been laid or babies hatched prior to the fledging process being completed is illegal. Trees that could be considered a danger to human life require special permission before cutting.
A Place Called Hope said tree companies should inspect a tree for nesting critters and seek help from wildlife sources if any babies are found.
“Please refrain from removing trees during the spring and early summer season,” the center said.
Five birds recently took what rehabilators at the center called a “hard fall” after a tree was taken down. They said three of the birds were badly injured.