William Pitt Sotheby’s names King brokerages’ manager in Litchfield County

LITCHFIELD — Julie King will serve as William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage manager in Litchfield County, overseeing the Washington Depot, Litchfield and Kent offices. She will also co-manage the Salisbury brokerage with Tim Donnelly, who manages the company’s two brokerages in Berkshire County, Mass.
King joined the firm as an agent in 2018 and was named assistant brokerage manager in 2020. She initially entered the real estate industry after her own quest for her family’s second home in Litchfield County led her to evaluate the unique needs of second home buyers and how best to serve them, the announcement said. After leaving her career on Madison Avenue and moving full time to Litchfield County, King became a realtor in 2015, specializing in second homes. She received top seller awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
King is a member of the National Association of Realtors and is an accredited Buyer Representative, Pricing Strategy Advisor and Sellers Representative Specialist.