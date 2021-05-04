Wilton HS associate principal accepts new position at Washington School

Donald Schels will be making his last rounds at Wilton High School in the academic year’s closing weeks.
Serving as associate principal since 2016, Schels will be leaving the school to serve as the new principal of Shepaug Valley School in Washington, effective July 1. Wilton Public Schools announced Schels’ move on May 4.
He was first hired as a social studies teacher at Wilton High School in 2005. He later became the school’s assistant principal in 2013 and associate principal in 2016.
“During his tenure at Wilton High School, Mr. Schels was known for his ability to inspire and develop connections with students and staff. As a teacher, he was selected by the graduating class to be the commencement speaker in 2007 and 2013,” the district said in a release. “As an administrator, Mr. Schels helped lead numerous initiatives, including the development of the new block schedule, the Performance Assessment Design Initiative (PADI), and curriculum mapping. In addition to his work at Wilton High School, Mr. Schels has served as a teaching methods and school law instructor for the State of Connecticut for more than 20 years.”
He was an attorney based in New Jersey before entering the education field
In his absence, the school will begin “an extensive search” for a new associate principal, but wished Schels the best of luck in his future endeavors.