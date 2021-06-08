WINSTED — The Community Engagement Committee of Northwestern Connecticut Community College has recognized and is celebrating, with awards, the community members, organizations, and students who have dedicated their time in meaningful community work during 2020-2021.
The roster of 2021 community engagement awardees is as follows:
Kit Fitch, Erin Sullivan, Isabella Jacobs, Inez Ortiz, Brianna DeFrancesco
Torrington Historical Society (Mark McEachern, executive director), Housatonic Heritage Oral History Society, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Hartford Healthcare)
Dr. Ruth Gonzalez, NCCC; Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, Quinnipiac University; Sharon Gusky, NCCC; Mike Emanuel, NCCC; Susan Dichter, NCCC; Tara Jo Holmberg, NCCC
The awardees were revealed on May 27 during Northwestern Connecticut Community College’s 55th commencement ceremony.