Winsted: DEEP boating course taking place virtually

WINSTED — A state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) certificate course in Safe Boating and Personal Watercraft will take place online on Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The announcement about the class was made by the Northwestern Connecticut Community College Center for Workforce Development in Winsted.
The class is taught by boating professionals sponsored by the Connecticut DEEP Boating Division. Successful completion fulfills the requirements to obtain the Connecticut Safe Boating and Personal Watercraft Certificate, which enables individuals to operate jet skis and recreational vessels up to 65 feet in length. The course fee of $25 does not include the license fee.
Before taking the boating course, those interested must obtain a Connecticut Conservation identification number. For those who have a Connecticut hunting or fishing license, the Conservation ID will be the same ID number that was assigned with the license. To obtain a Conservation ID, go to ct.gov/deep/boating, click on the menu Outdoor Recreation, choose Sportsman Licensing and click the start button.
A Conservation ID as well as month and day of birth are required to register. For more information or to register, contact Laura McCarthy, program coordinator, at 860-738-6351 or at lmcarthy@nwcc.edu.