WINSTED — Northwestern Connecticut Community College will be offering online, Introduction to Business, an eight-week course, which will run from June 7-Aug. 1.
This three-credit course (BBG 101) introduces the basic principles of business management and surveys a broad range of topics that relate to contemporary business practices. It explores business trends, business ownership and entrepreneurship, strategic management, human resource development, marketing, finance, information technology and business career opportunities.
For more information, email Prof. Valerie Royals, department chair, at vroyals@nwcc.edu.