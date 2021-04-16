Winsted: Northwest Community Bank gift to aid student emergency fund

WINSTED — Northwestern Connecticut Community College has received a $6,000 donation from Northwest Community Bank to help fund the Northwestern Student Emergency Fund (NSEF).
“We understand the financial challenges faced by so many students as a result of the pandemic and hope these funds will serve to support them in continuation of their educational goals,” said Stephen Reilly, Northwest Community Bank president and CEO.
The NSEF was established in 2016 by Northwestern president, Dr. Michael Rooke, to provide short-term financial support for students who have an unexpected and immediate financial need. The fund is supported with Northwestern Foundation funding, grant funding, and private donations.