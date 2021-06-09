WINSTED — There will be an ECAD (Educating Canines Assisting with Disabilities) graduation ceremony June 16. For the first time since Dec. 2019, this will be open to the public.
With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, ECAD will be able to let four clients and their Service Dogs celebrate in person with family and friends. A facility dog and its team of handlers – a CT based facility – will also graduate.
Attendees can wear masks and practice social distancing if that is their preference.
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.. Refreshments will be served. The event will also be live streamed.
ECAD is located at 149 Newfield Road, Winsted.