Litchfield, CT (06759)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.