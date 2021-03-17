WINSTED — Madison Peladeau, a student at Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted, has been named a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, which sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 gold, 50 silver, and 50 bronze scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually, partners with Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
The foundation students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.
Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, to be held virtually April 8-10.