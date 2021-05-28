Winsted: ‘Winchester, Connecticut’ book out soon

WINSTED — “Winchester, Connecticut: A History from Founding to Flood” will be released by Arcadia Publishing on June 21.
In the 176-page paperback, priced at $21.99, historian and author Virginia Shultz-Charette shares the story of “the town’s development and how the great flood changed everything,” an announcement said.
“The production of clocks, clothing, knives and gold- and silver-plated coffin trimmings helped establish the region’s prominence,” the announcement said. “Famous names like Rockwell, Beardsley, Boyd, Gilbert and Strong highlight the town’s history, not only due to their business acumen but also because of their philanthropy. Colonel Samuel B. Horne, who earned the Medal of Honor in the Civil War, along with noteworthy journalists and artists, all made their home here.”
Shultz-Charette is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, where she specialized in Civil War history, women’s political history and public history. She is a member of the Winchester Soldiers’ Monument Commission, dedicated to maintaining the Civil War monument, which is in the National Register of Historic Places.
For more details, visit arcadiapublishing.com.