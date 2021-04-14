LITCHFIELD — Stephen Kassel from Chanticleer Acres will present “Modern Victory Garden,” a program on Saturday, April 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center at 229 East Litchfield Road.
This program will teach participants how to grow nutritious, nutrient dense food and improve soil. They will learn to design a garden that fits their resources and constraints. Topics also covered will be selecting the best site, choosing seeds, starting seedlings and choosing the best method of growing.
Kassel, the head grower at Canticleer Acres, holds a B.S. in agriculture and resource economics. His passion for growing things had taken him to farms all over New England and led him to study sustainable agriculture and the Mediterranean diet on Tuscan farms in Italy, an announcement said.
The cost is $40 and includes lunch. For further information, visit wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email: programs@wisdomhouse.org.