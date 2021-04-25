Wisdom House in Litchfield to host poetry-related programs

LITCHFIELD — Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center will host two new poetry-related programs: a free author’s talk, “I Am Not a Juvenile Delinquent: How Poetry Changed a Group of At-Risk Young Women” and the “Poetry of Crisis & Catharsis” workshop, both on May 13. The program is free.
Lakeville resident and writer Sharon Charde will give a talk on Thursday evening, May 13, from 7-8:30 p.m. She will be discussing her book,“I Am Not a Juvenile Delinquent,” a collection of poems written by delinquent women sharing their hearts, their stories and their personal loses with the writer, an announcement said.
Charde will also speak to how the experience positively influenced and altered her own life.
Creative writing instructor Robert Piazza, who has a MFA degree, will present a four-session series starting May 13, from 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. at Wisdom House, 229 East Litchfield Road.
Each session may be taken separately. The first installment is an exploration of trauma, loss and addiction as well as poems that affirm recovery, resurrection, and rebirth, the announcement said. Participants are asked to bring their own poems, pencils and paper. The cost is $40 and includes lunch. Beginners and seasoned writers are welcome.
For more information. visit wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.