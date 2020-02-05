LITCHFIELD — The Daughters of Wisdom and Wisdom House, in partnership with the Litchfield Land Trust, will sign a Land Conservation Easement agreement on Feb. 10, at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, the organization said in an email.
This agreement will assure the protection of 54.4 acres of the total 74.427 acreage of Wisdom House. It will assure that the protected land will be retained forever in its natural, scenic and open space condition, protecting rare plants, water and animals in the protected land. This signing extends the environmental commitment of the Daughters of Wisdom and Wisdom House beyond its present sustainability efforts which include 80 solar panels on the barn, artesian water wells, energy efficient lighting and more.
The Conservation Easement will be signed by sisters of the Leadership Team, Province Leader Catherine Sheehan and Treasurer Evelyn Eckhardt and by President of the Litchfield Land Trust, David Geiger. Members of the Land Trust and Deborah Kelly, Executive Director of Wisdom House will be present.
The land conservation easement marks the beginning of the seventh decade of the Daughters of Wisdom presence and their ministry at Wisdom House. In 1949, the land was purchased from Margaret and Frederick Busk to open a novitiate for training new members in the religious order of Sisters.
The possibility of a Conservation Easement agreement at Wisdom House has been eight years in study and planning spearheaded by Sister Rosemarie Greco, DW, former Executive Director of Wisdom House and with Dr. John Fulkerson, Litchfield Land Trust Board member.
Wisdom House, an interfaith retreat and conference center, offers hospitality and presents programs in spirituality, education, the arts, ecology and contemporary issues.
The Litchfield Land Trust is dedicated to the acquisition, preservation, conservation and stewardship of land for the benefit of current and future generations. (Litchfieldlandtrust.org).
For more information, visit www.Wisdomhouse.org, email Deborah Kelly, deborah@wisdomhouse.org, or call 860-567-3163, or visit www.Litchfieldlandtrust.org email info@litchfieldlandtrust.org or call 860-361-9310.