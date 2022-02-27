With six figures, former first selectman tops Roxbury’s list of highest-paid town employees

ROXBURY — Former First Selectman Barbara Henry’s salary last year far surpassed her colleagues in town.
Henry took home about $112,000 in 2021, making her the top earner in Roxbury town government, according to payroll data provided to the town through a Freedom of Information Act request.
She also received the largest raise last year, earning about $90,700 in 2020. After 24 years as first selectman, Henry decided not to run for re-election in 2021 to spend more time with her family. In a recent phone conversation with her, she was in Florida babysitting her grandchildren.
For Henry, becoming first selectman was a natural progression. She first served two years on the Region 12 Board of Education and then four years as a Roxbury selectman before taking over as first selectman.
First Selectman Patrick Roy, who succeeded Henry after winning the November election, took home about $10,500 in 2021.
Building Inspector John Blaney ranked No. 2 on the top 10 salaries list. He made about $82,200 in 2021, up from $79,800 in 2020.
Rounding out the top three paid town officials in 2021 was Public Works Foreman Ernest S. Finch with a salary of $78,000.
The next four largest earnings in 2021 were all in the $70,000 range and also came from the Public Works Department.
Public Works officials Paul Swanson earned about $71,600; Todd T. Gillette had a salary of around $71,400; Michael R. Foreman made about $70,600; and Floyd L. Williams earned around $70,300. All salaries include overtime, vacation and holiday pay.
The next two highest salaries in 2021 were earned by Financial Administrator/Treasurer Kimberlee Baron with $69,065 and police officer William Cario with $65,760.
The final spot in the top 10 belongs to Assistant Town Clerk/IT James A. Hurlbut, with about $56,500
The next two top salaries were earned by Selectman’s office/Administrative Assistant Judith Moker, with almost $55,700 and Town Clerk Peter A. Hurlbut, with about $46,700.