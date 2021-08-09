MORRIS — No injuries were reported Saturday afternoon after a van carrying more than two dozen wedding guests caught fire, officials said.
Morris Fire Marshal David Hardt said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Michael Lauretano, president of the Morris Fire Co., said the van was traveling on Route 109, heading toward the wedding venue at South Farms.
“There were about 27 people in the bus. About two minutes away from South Farms, the engine started to smoke and they pulled over. Everyone was evacuated,” said Lauretano, who said he spoke with the driver of the van.
The engine burst into flames, but witnesses — including Morris First Selectman Tom Weik and Ben Paletsky, owner of South Farms and volunteer firefighter — to help extinguish the blaze, Lauretano said.
“We jumped out and pulled the hose, sprayed it on — it was out within a minute,” Lauretano said. “No one was injured.”
Jane Truelove, of Truelove Farms in Morris, arrived at the scene moments after the fire began. Truelove, whose son owns the farm, said she was working there Saturday when a woman came in and told her about the van. Truelove said she then dashed out of the store and saw smoke.
“I walked about 50 yards to the end of the property here and saw a big black limo and smoke was coming out of the front ... and people all dressed up for a party,” Truelove said.
“The next thing you knew, as we were standing there, little bits of fire started dripping out from underneath. Pretty soon, the little bits of fire turned into more fire and more fire. Then, everybody backed up by the store here because we didn’t know if it was gasoline. Then the driver said, ‘No, No, it’s diesel.’ Something shot out of there like a firecracker with a smoke trail. That’s when we backed off a little bit more.”
The wedding guests rode the rest of the way to the venue on pickup trucks, she said.
The Terryville van company, TLC (Thomas Livery Corp) Limousine, could not be reached Monday for comment.