Woodbury garden club hosting plant sale

WOODBURY — The Pomperaug Valley Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hollow Park Pavilion on Hollow Road in Woodbury.
The sale — cancelled last year due to COVID-19 — will once again feature member-grown perennials, herbs, groundcovers, ferns and small shrubs, along with hanging baskets.
The sale will offer a wide selection of pollinator-friendly perennials as well as native plants, including wildflowers. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer all gardening questions.
New this year will be the posting of a list of plants that the club anticipates having available on the day of the sale at pomperaugvalleygc.org any time after May 15. Because these plants are coming from members’ gardens, some will be in limited supply.
For the event, the club will be following all recommended COVID-related safety protocols, including social distancing and masks as necessary. Cash or personal checks will be accepted.