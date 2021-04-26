Woodbury garden club to host ‘Container Gardening’ talk

WOODBURY— The Pomperaug Valley Garden Club will host Renee Marsh for an online lecture on “Container Gardening Beyond Annuals for Home & Municipal Sites” at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 11.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club now sponsors speakers at monthly Zoom meetings. Guests are welcome to join this free presentation by sending an email request to guest@PomperaugValleyGC.org before Sunday, May 9.
Marsh is a garden designer, an advanced master gardener, a horticulturist and a flower farmer. She believes gardens should be a healthy ecosystem where people, plants, animals and insects are in balance. Doing it right means fewer chemicals, less maintenance and more enjoyment, an announcement said.
She is the owner of a gardening design business, A Simpler Place, and a horticulture and cut flower business, Hilltop Blooms. For five years, she was the head gardener for the town of Monroe, where she designed and managed gardens at the parks and town buildings.
She teaches gardening classes for the New York Botanical Garden and adult education programs, speaks to many community groups including garden clubs and writes on gardening topics for local publications. In her spare time, she works on her 1803 homestead in Shelton. More information can be found at ASimplerPlace.com. For information regarding membership, visit pomperaugvalleygc.org.