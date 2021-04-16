WOODBURY — The Woodbury Public Library will host a virtual “Artists’ Gardens in New England” presentation with Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens on Tuesday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
Viewers will visit the private havens of Edith Wharton, Julian Alden Weir, Childe Hassam, Daniel Chester French, Emily Dickinson, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Celia Thaxter and others via the library’s website. The virtual presentation is sponsored by The Friends of the Woodbury Library.
Milbocker, a lecturer and garden writer, published “The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast” in 2018, and her second book, “The Garden Tourist’s New England” in 2019. She has a passion for landscape design and horticulture, a library announcement said.
She has been gardening on her two-acre property in Holliston’s (Massachusetts) historic district for over 25 years. The garden surrounding her Victorian home features more than 140 varieties of trees and shrubs, perennial gardens, peony and rose beds, water features and shady retreats.
To register, visit the library’s website, woodburylibraryct.org, or call 203-263-3502 for more information.