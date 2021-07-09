Woodbury library presentation: Yorkshire Dales: From Herriot to Home

WOODBURY — “The Yorkshire Dales: From Herriot to Home” will be presented virtually July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Woodbury Public Library.
The program on James Herriot’s book and PBS TV series “All Creatures Great & Small” begins in Northern Swaledale, England, where Herriot first entered the dales in 1939, to the southernmost, Airedale, where the presenter — Andrew Pighills — spent his formative years. This presentation includes photos and descriptions of the dales from the medieval to the present day.
Born in Yorkshire, England, Pighills is an accomplished stone artisan, gardener, and horticulturist. He received his formal horticulture training with The Royal Horticultural Society at Harlow Carr Gardens in Harrogate Yorkshire and has spent 31 years creating gardens and building dry stone walls in his native England, in and around the spectacular Yorkshire Dales and the English Lake District. Today, Andrew is one of the ever-growing numbers of US-based professional members of The Dry Stone Walling Association of Great Britain, the announcement said. Having moved to the United States more than ten years ago, he now continues this venerable craft here in the US, building dry stone walls, stone structures, and creating gardens throughout New England and beyond. To register, visit the Woodbury Library’s website, www.woodburylibraryct.org, or call 203-263-3502 for more information. The library is at 269 Main Street South.