Woodbury Library to host ‘Discovery of a Masterpiece’ online program

WOODBURY — A curator will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project led to one the biggest art finds in recent history in “The Discovery of a Masterpiece,” an online presentation hosted by the Woodbury Public Library on Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m.
Mallory Mortillaro, who will give the presentation, serves as the curator of collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison, N.J.
While she was cataloging the artwork housed inside of the Hartley Dodge Memorial, she uncovered a masterpiece that had been lost to the art world since the 1930s, an announcement said. After a year of research, the piece was authenticated as an official work by Auguste Rodin.
To register for the event on Zoom, visit the library’s website, woodburylibraryct.org or call 203-263-3502 for more information.