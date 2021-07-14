Woodbury Library to offer virtual tour of sensory garden

WOODBURY — A virtual tour of the new Sensory Garden at Bartlett Arboretum will be hosted by the Woodbury Public Library on Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m.
Those taking the tour will learn about the purpose of a sensory garden, as a member of the Bartlett Arboretum staff shares views of some of the garden’s specific plants and the special characteristics they have that stimulate the senses, an announcement said. Then, participants will make their own potpourri.
Kits with all the supplies needed for potpourri making will be available for pickup at the library at 269 Main Street South prior to the program, which will be provided over Zoom.
To register, visit woodburylibraryct.org or call 203-263-3502 for more information.