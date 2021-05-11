Woodbury: Mandolin and guitar duo in free outdoor concert

WOODBURY — The Friends of Woodbury Senior Community Center, Inc. will present the mandolin and guitar duo, Handler & Levesque, in a free concert on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m.
The Connecticut-based husband and wife duo, Judy Handler and Mark Levesque, blend swing, Brazilian, classical, Latin, 60s and 70s, jazz, gypsy and folk music influences to create their unique, expressive arrangements, an announcement said.
The concert will be held outdoors at the community center at 265 Main Street South. Attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair. Bathrooms will not be available.
The event is funded through a grant from the Woodbury-Bethlehem Community Music Foundation, Inc. through the Thomaston Savings Bank, the Woman’s Club of Woodbury and music patrons.
For more information or to become a member of the Friends, contact Sharon Sherman at 203-695-5410.