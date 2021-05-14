WOODBURY — New Morning Market at 129 Main Street North is supporting Greenwoods Counseling & Referrals through the market’s May Round Up for a Cause effort.
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the market selected Greenwoods as this month’s recipient to raise awareness and funding through the Round Up for a Cause effort. Every time customers check out at the register, they have the opportunity to make an impact and a difference in a person’s life by rounding up their change, the market’s announcement said. New Morning Market will additionally match all donations up to $500.
Greenwoods Counseling & Referrals provides access to mental healthcare, regardless of ability to pay, for individuals and families living and working in Litchfield County. Greenwoods has practitioners who specialize in depression, anxiety, family and relationship problems, trauma, bereavement, children’s behavioral problems, parenting, substance use issues and many other areas. Through its Youth Mental Health Program, Greenwoods also partners with local public schools to connect students to services that help them improve mental and emotional well-being.