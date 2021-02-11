WOODBURY — Metaphysical author Sydney Sherman will share her life experiences and book, “You Are Not Alone: Our Loved Ones Are Here…You’re Just Not Listening” at a Woodbury Public Library virtual event on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
The book goes beyond a simple biographical story of young woman frustrated with media sensationalism and misinformation about the afterlife. a library announcement said. From a young age Sydney was aware of the scientific rational for life after death. Her grandfather, a Penobscot Indian, would tell her of his belief about “Universal Life and Universal Energy — that the two were one. And that at death we return back to our original form. Death is not an end.” So Sydney began educating herself about the laws of nature and energy. She learned the biological balance and transition all living beings take throughout their life’s journey. And what she found was incredible, the announcement said. “You Are Not Alone” is part of her goal to provide the same clarity and understanding of the afterlife that she uncovered and to help others know the truth. We do not die,” the announcement said.
Sherman has been featured in numerous news articles, magazines as well many appearances for TV and radio. To register, visit the Woodbury Public Library’s Events page at www.woodburylibraryct.org and a Zoom link will be emailed. For more information, call the library at 203-262-3502.