WOODBURY — Velya Jancz-Urban and Ehris Urban, the mother/daughter Grounded Goodwife duo, know what it’s like to feel like “a kooky oddball” or be viewed as “that wackadoo nut job.” So declared their announcement about their latest book, “Dare to be a Green Witch: The Grounded Goodwife’s Guide to Wellness & Holistic Healing.”
To be published by Llewellyn Worldwide in July, the book “will guide you through creating healing cold and flu remedies, tonics, broths, ferments, infusions, and decadent treats,” the announcement said.
The authors provide a variety of recipes and remedies, historical uses of natural ingredients and anecdotes from their time living holistically in a 1770 Connecticut farmhouse. From creating a Cozy Nights Herbal Sleep Pillow to Little Miss Muffett’s Strawberry Whey Lemonade, their book shows readers “how to use nature's gifts for greater wellness,” the announcement said.
“Dare to be a Green Witch” is available for preorder online. For more information, visit groundedgoodwife.com..