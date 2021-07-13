Woodbury Public Library to exhibit abstract paintings

WOODBURY — The Woodbury Public Library at 2969 Main Street South will showcase paintings by Connecticut artist Gerry Sacks in the library’s gallery for the month of August. The exhibit focuses on “acrylic pour painting,” an abstract technique.
Sacks has explored many types of creativity during her life, and arranging color and texture in different ways, an announcement said.
She was attracted to Sumi-e painting, or Chinese brush painting, which stemmed from her love of the fluidity of watercolor and the simplicity of brushstroke therein, the announcement said.
Her paintings will be on display during regular library hours. The library is not open on weekends in August. There will be reception for the artist on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; the artist will also be in the library’s gallery during the Aug.19 AAW Arts Walk from 6- 8 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 230-263-3502 or go to woodburylibraryct.org.