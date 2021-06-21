Woodbury Public Library to exhibit paintings themed ‘A Spiritual Journey’

WOODBURY — Paintings by artist Melody Asbury will be on display in the Gallery Space at the Woodbury Public Library at 269 Main Street South July 1-31 during regular open hours.
The collection, entitled “A Spiritual Journey,” was started prior to COVID-19 but the isolation of that time furthered the journey inward even more for the artist, a library announcement said. A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, July 10, from 2–5 p.m. The artist will also be available in the library’s Gallery Space during the AAW’s Arts Walk on July 17 from 6–8 p.m.
Asbury was raised in a creative household and started her art career doing portrait commissions, eventually becoming a courtroom sketch artist for television, a library announcement said. Her interests soon became part of her work. Her love of animals led to her becoming a signature member of the International Society of Animal Artists. “A Spiritual Journey” has stemmed from the artist’s need to expand and push beyond the boundaries of only painting animals, the announcement said.
The show has a mix of animal paintings and some of her newer works inspired by dreams, inner journeying, and a return to printmaking. The monotypes were created in a class with master printer Anthony Kirk.
For more information, contact 203-263-3502 or woodburylibraryct.org.