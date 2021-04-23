Woodbury Public Library to exhibit works by Gertrude Barrer

WODBURY — Works on paper by avant-garde artist Gertrude Barrer will be on display in the Gallery Space at the Woodbury Public Library at 269 Main Street South. The exhibit runs May 1-29
Barrer was born in 1921 in New York City and studied with Harry Sternberg at the Art Students League from 1939-1942/43, and at the University of Iowa under artist Philip Guston. She has been increasingly credited by art historians as having been a leading contributor to American Modern Art, a library announcement said.
She and her husband, artist, Frank Russell, moved to Roxbury in 1959, and collaborated on such projects as ceramics, murals, illustrations, sculpture and prints.
Barrer exhibited in galleries throughout the New Milford and Washington areas, at Anna Howard Gallery, Burnham Library, The Silo, and others. Throughout her life she participated in many museum shows including the Whitney Museum of American Art, where her work was showcased three times, as well as in university exhibits.
Barrer’s work is included in numerous permanent collections, including at The Vatican; the United Nations Chapel in Geneva, Switzerland; the Cologne Cathedral, in Germany; the University of Maine; the Dayton Art Institute; Women’s City Club of New York (now Women Creating Change); Bradford Museum, Chicago; the Harrison Museum at the State University of Utah; and the homes of many private collectors throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Works on display are available to purchase through Clapp & Tuttle Gallery in Woodbury. The library’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m; Tuesdays until 8 p.m. For more information, visit woodburylibraryct.org or call 203-263-3502.