WOODBURY — The Glebe House Museum’s festive Wine & Roses Garden Party will be held in the Gertrude Jekyll Garden on Hollow Road in Woodbury from 6-8 p.m. June 5.
“Surrounded by bursts of summer flowers in the garden, guests can sample Gertrude’s Garden, a white wine named for GertrudeJekyll and bottled by Walker Road Vineyards in Woodbury,” event organizers said in a statement.
Hors d’oeuvres and other wine will also be served. There will be a silent auction of very special items chosen for this event. The museum will be open for the evening. Tickets for the garden party are $25 per person and all proceeds will support the Glebe House Museum & Gertrude Jekyll Garden.
“Set in the picturesque Litchfield Hills in historic Woodbury’s village center, the museum welcomes visitors for a glimpse of Revolutionary War era Connecticut,” organizers said. “The simple but elegant 18th century farmhouse is furnished as the home of the Re. John Rutgers Marshall and his family who lived in the ‘glebe’ during the turmoil of the American War for Independence.”
The Glebe House was restored in 1923 under the direction of Henry Watson Kent, pioneer of early American decorative arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. One of the early historic house museums in the country, The Glebe House opened its doors to the public in 1925, and is celebrating its 96th anniversary this season, according to members.
In 1926, the famed English horticultural designer and writer, Gertrude Jekyll, was commissioned to plan an “old fashioned” garden to enhance the newly created museum. “Ms. Jekyll had a profound influence on modern garden design and is widely considered the greatest gardener of the 20th century. Although a small garden, when compared with the 400 more elaborate designs she completed in England and on the Continent, the Glebe House garden includes 350 feet of classic English style mixed border with sweeps of red, yellow and gold and cool waves of lavender and blue hues. It is the only remaining example of her work in the United States today,” members said.
For more information, visit www.glebehousemuseum.org.
To reserve tickets for Wine and Roses, call or email the Museum Director at 203-263-2855 / office@glebehousemuseum.org