Woodbury Senior Community Center holding outdoor concert

WOODBURY — The “Friends” of Woodbury Senior Community Center, Inc., has scheduled a free outdoor community concert featuring the Berkshire Jazz Orchestra with vocalist Jan Maki on Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m.
Listen to the Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece ensemble composed of Fairfield County musicians, who will offer big band selections and classics by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and contemporary writers.
Also performing will be vocalist and Woodbury resident Jan Maki, who has performed with big bands, as well as with the Berkshire Jazz Orchestra. Her vocals include songs from the American Song Book of memorable standards, as well as signature vocals by Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Bette Middler and Natalie Cole.
Music patrons should bring a lawn chair. No registration is required. The rain date is June 20.
The event is funded through a grant from the Woodbury-Bethlehem Community Music Foundation, Inc. through the Thomaston Savings Bank, the Woman’s Club of Woodbury and music lover patrons.
For more information or to become a member of the “Friends,” contact Sharon Sherman at (203) 695-5410.