WOODBURY — Due to the demand for commemorative custom laser engraved bricks at the Woodbury Senior Community Center, the “Friends” of Woodbury Senior Community Center, Inc. is extending the commemorative brick order deadline to July 30.
The commemorative bricks can be in honor or memory of family, friends, oneself, or even pets. Funds from the brick sales will be utilized for funding the technology services programs and activities at the Woodbury Senior Community Center.
Those who are interested in purchasing a commemorative brick may get a brick order form from the Woodbury Senior Community Center, 265 Main St S.
For additional information, contact Arlene Campbell at (203) 263-2363 or Beth Lyons at (203) 263-5418.