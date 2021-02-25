WOODBURY — The Pomperaug Valley Garden Club makes the wreaths and swags that decorate town buildings and greens, as well as other civic-minded projects.
Club members have been responsible for those decorations for more than 40 years.
The two dozen wreaths have been a yearly project of the club, whose 40 members hail from Woodbury and surroundings towns. Many members gathered in a festive event at the Orenaug Firehouse in late November to create the wreaths from fresh greens, an announcement said. Each wreath and swag is endowed with the personality of its creator.
The wreaths are hung in early December in order to add a festive look to the town’s annual Woodbury Christmas Festival. This holiday 2020 season for the first time, due to COVID-19, the wreaths were purchased and club members attached red bows while observing social distancing.
Other projects include seasonal plantings in containers in front of town buildings, and the planting and maintenance of eight gardens in town greens in front of town buildings, at the entrance to Orenaug Park, and the Botany Trail and the Butterfly Garden at Flanders Nature Center.
The Pomperaug Valley Garden Club, a charter member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut and National Garden Clubs, also sponsors speakers at free monthly Zoom meetings, garden-oriented field trips, educational outreach projects in Woodbury and a scholarship program. For information regarding membership and to see upcoming talks, visit www.pomperaugvalleygc.org.