Yale center aiding phase III trials of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

NEW HAVEN — The Yale Center for Clinical Investigation is shepherding the local phase III trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in development by Pfizer.
“We will begin to enroll patients through the YCCI, which is intended to assess whether or not the vaccine works to prevent the disease,” Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief medical officer at Yale New Haven Hospital, announced at a Zoom press conference with Yale New Haven Hospital officials.
The total randomized study will involved 30,000 patients across the country.
Pfizer has been working with a German company, BioNTech. The trial subjects will come from 39 states in the United States, and from Brazil, Argentina and Germany, according to the New York Times.
The U.S. government recently announced that it will pay $1.95 billion deal for 100 million does of Pfizer’s vaccine, if it is effective.
The goal, according to the New York Times, is “to see if significantly fewer vaccinated people contract Covid-19, to determine whether the vaccine can prevent the illness.”
Also at the press conference, officials answered questions on Multi- Systems Inflammatory Syndrome, which manifests in some children who contract COVID-19.
Balcezak said 40 cases have been treated at the hospital, with the last one discharged last week. “All of them have done well,” he said.
He was asked what level of concern parents should have about their children contracting COVID-19 now that schools are opening.
He said there is no immunity in any age group with respect to COVID-19, but children don’t have the same mortality as the elderly and the danger is having them bring the disease back to their parents and grandparents.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association found that 97,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last two weeks in July.
Balcezak said he was not surprised by the study because doctors always knew it could spread. He said there continues to be some shortages of testing across the country and the testing is being conducted mainly on people who have severe symptoms.
“There is probably a bias to testing fewer children than have had sniffles or coughs or fevers. Those are common symptoms in children and they may not have gotten tested with the frequency that older adults who have similar symptoms may have been tested,” Balcezk said.
A far as its impact of school reopenings, Balcezak said they present the same challenges as any large group gatherings.
The hospital administrator said there is the possibility of spread, but that has to balanced with other factors.
Balcezak said a lot of children across the United States get meals in schools and it is an important place for socialization. He said a lack of schooling can affect their normal growth and development and socialization.
He said there are a number of guidelines in each state that help the local school officials on how to open schools safely.
