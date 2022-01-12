Yellow military ribbons will be removed from Litchfield town green

LITCHFIELD — The five yellow military ribbons affixed to trees on the Litchfield town green will be coming down.
Attorney Thomas R. Gerarde cautioned the borough’s Board of Warden and Burgesses during a meeting Tuesday about the legal risk of keeping the ribbons up. He said leaving up a sign that has a message like the ribbons opens the borough up to being sued if they denied the speech of another group wishing to put any kind of sign on the town green.
“The yellow ribbon is a sign. It has a message,” Gerarde said. “It’s in support of our troops here and abroad. If you allow the yellow ribbons to stay up, they can do that. It would not be illegal. What they can’t do is that if someone else wants to put a sign up, they can’t say the yellow ribbons were fine, but I don’t like the message associated with the new ribbon. You have exposure, you’ll get sued, and you’ll probably lose.”
Gayle Carr, acting warden and senior burgess, has said the ribbons violate section 72 of the borough’s code.
The borough’s code states that “no person in a park shall ... paste, glue, tack or otherwise post any sign, placard, advertisement or inscription whatsoever, nor shall any person erect or cause to be erected any sign whatsoever on any public lands or highways or roads adjacent to a park.”
Three dozen ribbons were first put on the town’s trees in 2003 by families of military members serving in the Iraq War. In 2010, a compromise was reached allowing them to keep five ribbons up. In September, the board voted to have the ribbons removed, sparking a debate in town.
Gerarde fielded many questions from board members and the public, all seeking ways to preserve the ribbons. In many cases, he reiterated his warning about a first amendment violation.
“If you’re thinking about why don’t we see how it goes…maybe we won’t ever get this horrible group coming in … once you’ve done that, the die is cast,” Gerarde said. “There is no coming back from that. If the horrible hate group comes in … the hate group will have a claim.”
Tensions rose at the meeting, as members of the public directly questioned Carr, who is newly elected, about why now she decided to pursue removing the ribbons.
“You have a new board with two attorneys who immediately spotted a potential liability,” Carr said. “You cannot discriminate about speech. You either let it all or you let none. We were already letting some. It was wrong to say no to anyone else. The job … is to protect the green and the residents of the borough … that’s why we are here now, to take action in a way to protect the green and the residents.”
Carr said another group, which Gerarde later said was seeking to affix pink ribbons to trees for breast cancer, was denied in the last year.
After Gerarde left, Carr and the board decided to have the ribbons removed, potentially seeking ways in the future to either put the ribbons back up or find another way to honor the military. They’re using a motion they passed at a December meeting to do so.
“Those ribbons, as they exist, are in violation of the code and must be removed,” the motion states. “They should be removed regardless of what message they express. If the ribbons are allowed to remain as an expression of a particular viewpoint, the borough could not remove from one of its trees any other ribbon, placard, or poster that expresses a message or viewpoint. Our trees would be subject to becoming sites for the posting of expressive material of all kinds, and the borough has a substantial government interest in avoiding the defacing of its trees, impairing the aesthetics of the park, and also in keeping the parks free of foreign material attached to trees.”
Carr said she felt it was necessary to take immediate action on the matter.
“The longer it’s up, the longer we leave the borough exposed to liability on this issue,” Carr said. “I didn’t hear anything that countered that. If we’re honest and we listen to what counsel said, if we want to protect members of the borough. The best thing to do is start with a clean slate, take it all down and figure out where to go from there.”