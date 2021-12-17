Yellow military ribbons will remain on Litchfield green trees — for now

Litchfield, CT (06759)

Today

Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.